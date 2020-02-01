Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan are demolishing £1.3m Essex farmhouse they bought three months ago

TV couple Michelle Keegan and her husband Mark Wright want to demolish their new Essex farmhouse – just three months after buying it for £1.3million.

Mark, who turned 33 on January 20, and Michelle, 32, snapped up the new four bedroom farmhouse in October.

But now the couple, who are on holiday in Jamaica, have submitted plans to knock down their new place and replace it with a sprawling Georgian-style mansion.

Their new place will boast a ground floor bar, gym, TV room, study, outdoor swimming pool – and even a playroom after Mark said they are ready to start a family.

‘We say we’re going to try [for a baby]every year but something comes up with work,’ the presenter said.

‘So it’ll be Michelle filming in South Africa and then I got the job in Los Angeles – so we think, right, we’ll try next year.

‘It’ll be around December or January, we’ll talk about it and we’ll go from there.

‘With kids, I used to want three or four. But now, I’m 31, we’re not having kids any time before 32. I think we could have two or three. Twins would be great because you’re getting two out of the way at once!

‘Triplets would be even better! And if we have quadruplets we’d be laughing because we’d have them all in one go!’

Mark and Michelle seemed loved up on holiday with his family as the pair celebrated his birthday on the Caribbean island.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a sweet snap of him and Michelle sitting side by side on a boat overlooking the sea at sunset.

The couple were caught on camera laughing together while each holding a drink, and Mark captioned the shot: ‘Happiness summed up in 1 pic.

‘Living. Laughing. Loving. Jamaica you made my birthday week so special.’

Mark showed off his tan in a khaki green vest and shorts, while Michelle nailed her casual holiday look in a white strapless sundress and matching large white hairband, her dark hair tied up in a messy top knot.

Michelle then shared a snap of her posing on a veranda overlooking the sea in a black bikini with a white cover up skirt around her waist.

She captioned it: ‘Aslong as I have sun, sea and views like these im happy… oh and good food… and a cocktail, preferably a pina colada.’

The couple’s trip comes days after Michelle confirmed she was quitting her role in BBC drama Our Girl after four years.

Michelle will bow out of the hit show, which sees her play British Army medic Georgie Lane, with a final series later this year.

The Stockport-born actress has left in a bid to pursue new acting jobs and plans to spend more time at home in the UK after Mark moved back from Los Angeles last year, where he was working on US TV.

She had previously spent several months each year filming in far-flung locations including South Africa, Nepal and Malaysia.

The couple will find out in March if they have got the go-ahead to demolish their new home bought through upmarket estate agent Savills.

Their planning agent said: ‘This new house has been carefully designed so that it is similar in area and volume to what is currently on the site.

‘The new house will sit further back on the site and will create a much more functional family dwelling for our clients.

‘The existing house has been extended several times and is not functional, therefore a new house would be a better use of the site.’