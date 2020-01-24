Markdown Addicts is set to launch an online store

The Australian budgeting queen behind the hugely successful Markdown Addicts Facebook shop has announced she is launching an online store for the brand.

Kimberley Bertram, a mother-of-three from Sydney, saves $10,000 on groceries a year by snapping up ‘markdown’ items – and launched the Facebook page in 2019 as a place for people to share their own supermarket deals and grocery ‘hauls’.

Now, with the private group’s following at more than 150,000 members, Kimberley is setting up a ‘Markdown Addicts Australia’ online store.

‘Some exciting things coming to markdown addicts in 2020. Subscribe now to be the first in the know,’ she wrote to her followers.

‘Can’t reveal too much but you don’t want to miss out.’

Kimberley was flooded with questions from curious members but remained tight-lipped on the project.

‘If you like markdowns, you will like this. You won’t want to miss out, promise,’ she said.

The webpage is hosted on Shopify, an e-commerce platform’ and is currently blank except for the words ‘opening soon, spread the word’ written across the centre.

Many have speculated that the site will aggregate top deals and bargains from supermarkets and offer visitors special discounts, coupons, tips and recipes – but Kimberley hasn’t confirmed anything as yet.

Speaking to Yahoo previously about her budget tricks and the rise of her Facebook group, Kimberley said she manages to keep her weekly grocery spend under $70 by simply snapping up ‘markdown’ items.

She’s among the tens of thousands of Australian families who wait for the right time to shop so they can save a fortune as stores slash prices off perishables in a bid to sell whatever they can before binning it.

Kimberley – who shops at Coles and Woolworths – said the secret to getting the best supermarket deals was working out the ‘golden hour’ at your local store.

‘The best markdowns are always going to happen in the afternoon to late night, at the close of business because the option for the store is they sell it or they throw it away,’ she said.

Many avid bargain hunters agreed, revealing the markdowns usually take place in the early afternoons or within one hour before closing time.

But if you’re serious about getting your hands on products for a fraction of the price, Kimberley said every store rolls out discount stickers at different times.

‘It took me about a month of going backwards and forwards to the shops and working out when the markdowns happen,’ she said.

‘I think it was maybe two weeks, I went to the shops literally every day and I’d go at different intervals just to figure out when the markdowns were going to come out.’

Determined to get the best deals, Kimberley said once she figured out the golden period, she was able to slash her grocery bills by more than 50 per cent.

The thrifty shopper now saves up to $200 a week, or $10,400 a year.

Her grocery haul can include a pack of chicken schnitzels for 99 cents, lamb racks for $2, pork belly for $2.74, pork sausages for 75 cents and 73 cents for T-bone steak.

‘Markdowns happen in every store, you’ve just got to be there at the right time,’ she said.

‘It’s just smart shopping learning when the stores do markdowns and shopping only during those time frames.’