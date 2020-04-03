Market exchange rates in China — April 1

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) — The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Wednesday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:

Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan

U.S. dollar 100 707.71

Euro 100 780.90

Japanese yen 100 6.5873

Hong Kong dollar 100 91.277

British pound 100 878.68

Australian dollar 100 434.15

New Zealand dollar 100 420.87

Singapore dollar 100 497.92

Swiss franc 100 736.52

Canadian dollar 100 502.79

Malaysian ringgit 60.937 100

Ruble 1,107.85 100

Rand 252.41 100

Korean won 17,208 100

UAE dirham 51.90 100

Saudi riyal 53.193 100

Hungarian forint 4,625.30 100

Polish zloty 58.418 100

Danish krone 95.62 100

Swedish krona 139.99 100

Norwegian krone 146.93 100

Turkish lira 93.484 100

Mexican peso 335.83 100

Thai baht 462.74 100

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the Hong Kong dollar is based on the central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar and the exchange rate of the Hong Kong dollar against the U.S. dollar at 9 a.m. in international foreign exchange markets on the same business day.

The central parity rates of the yuan against the other 22 currencies are based on the average prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank foreign exchange market.