Market exchange rates in China — April 10

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) — The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Friday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:
Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan
U.S. dollar 100 703.54
Euro 100 769.32
Japanese yen 100 6.4847
Hong Kong dollar 100 90.744
British pound 100 876.44
Australian dollar 100 445.41
New Zealand dollar 100 427.41
Singapore dollar 100 496.69
Swiss franc 100 727.81
Canadian dollar 100 503.06
Malaysian ringgit 61.425 100
Ruble 1,054.87 100
Rand 256.38 100
Korean won 17,229 100
UAE dirham 52.221 100
Saudi riyal 53.478 100
Hungarian forint 4,595.93 100
Polish zloty 59.152 100
Danish krone 97.09 100
Swedish krona 141.36 100
Norwegian krone 144.96 100
Turkish lira 94.94 100
Mexican peso 336.30 100
Thai baht 464.61 100
The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
The central parity rate of the yuan against the Hong Kong dollar is based on the central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar and the exchange rate of the Hong Kong dollar against the U.S. dollar at 9 a.m. in international foreign exchange markets on the same business day.
The central parity rates of the yuan against the other 22 currencies are based on the average prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank foreign exchange market.