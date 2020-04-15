Market exchange rates in China — April 10

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) — The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Friday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:

Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan

U.S. dollar 100 703.54

Euro 100 769.32

Japanese yen 100 6.4847

Hong Kong dollar 100 90.744

British pound 100 876.44

Australian dollar 100 445.41

New Zealand dollar 100 427.41

Singapore dollar 100 496.69

Swiss franc 100 727.81

Canadian dollar 100 503.06

Malaysian ringgit 61.425 100

Ruble 1,054.87 100

Rand 256.38 100

Korean won 17,229 100

UAE dirham 52.221 100

Saudi riyal 53.478 100

Hungarian forint 4,595.93 100

Polish zloty 59.152 100

Danish krone 97.09 100

Swedish krona 141.36 100

Norwegian krone 144.96 100

Turkish lira 94.94 100

Mexican peso 336.30 100

Thai baht 464.61 100

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the Hong Kong dollar is based on the central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar and the exchange rate of the Hong Kong dollar against the U.S. dollar at 9 a.m. in international foreign exchange markets on the same business day.

The central parity rates of the yuan against the other 22 currencies are based on the average prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank foreign exchange market.