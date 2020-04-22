Market exchange rates in China — April 22

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) — The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Wednesday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:

Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan

U.S. dollar 100 709.03

Euro 100 769.54

Japanese yen 100 6.5831

Hong Kong dollar 100 91.486

British pound 100 871.91

Australian dollar 100 445.90

New Zealand dollar 100 422.54

Singapore dollar 100 495.31

Swiss franc 100 731.08

Canadian dollar 100 499.55

Malaysian ringgit 61.947 100

Ruble 1,086.09 100

Rand 267.69 100

Korean won 17,378 100

UAE dirham 51.802 100

Saudi riyal 52.998 100

Hungarian forint 4,598.90 100

Polish zloty 58.873 100

Danish krone 96.88 100

Swedish krona 142.43 100

Norwegian krone 149.97 100

Turkish lira 98.367 100

Mexican peso 344.07 100

Thai baht 458.43 100

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the Hong Kong dollar is based on the central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar and the exchange rate of the Hong Kong dollar against the U.S. dollar at 9 a.m. in international foreign exchange markets on the same business day.

The central parity rates of the yuan against the other 22 currencies are based on the average prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank foreign exchange market. Enditem