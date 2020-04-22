Market exchange rates in China — April 22

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) — The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Wednesday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:
Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan
U.S. dollar 100 709.03
Euro 100 769.54
Japanese yen 100 6.5831
Hong Kong dollar 100 91.486
British pound 100 871.91
Australian dollar 100 445.90
New Zealand dollar 100 422.54
Singapore dollar 100 495.31
Swiss franc 100 731.08
Canadian dollar 100 499.55
Malaysian ringgit 61.947 100
Ruble 1,086.09 100
Rand 267.69 100
Korean won 17,378 100
UAE dirham 51.802 100
Saudi riyal 52.998 100
Hungarian forint 4,598.90 100
Polish zloty 58.873 100
Danish krone 96.88 100
Swedish krona 142.43 100
Norwegian krone 149.97 100
Turkish lira 98.367 100
Mexican peso 344.07 100
Thai baht 458.43 100
The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
The central parity rate of the yuan against the Hong Kong dollar is based on the central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar and the exchange rate of the Hong Kong dollar against the U.S. dollar at 9 a.m. in international foreign exchange markets on the same business day.
The central parity rates of the yuan against the other 22 currencies are based on the average prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank foreign exchange market. Enditem