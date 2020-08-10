Market exchange rates in China — Aug. 10

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Monday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:

Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan

U.S. dollar 100 696.49

Euro 100 820.51

Japanese yen 100 6.5788

Hong Kong dollar 100 89.865

British pound 100 909.09

Australian dollar 100 498.51

New Zealand dollar 100 459.62

Singapore dollar 100 507.31

Swiss franc 100 763.06

Canadian dollar 100 520.19

Malaysian ringgit 60.186 100

Ruble 1,057.41 100

Rand 253.61 100

Korean won 17,046 100

UAE dirham 52.744 100

Saudi riyal 53.856 100

Hungarian forint 4,215.64 100

Polish zloty 53.761 100

Danish krone 90.74 100

Swedish krona 125.60 100

Norwegian krone 129.89 100

Turkish lira 105.178 100

Mexican peso 321.52 100

Thai baht 447.61 100

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the Hong Kong dollar is based on the central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar and the exchange rate of the Hong Kong dollar against the U.S. dollar at 9 a.m. in international foreign exchange markets on the same business day.

The central parity rates of the yuan against the other 22 currencies are based on the average prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank foreign exchange market. Enditem