Market exchange rates in China — Aug. 12

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Wednesday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:

Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan

U.S. dollar 100 695.97

Euro 100 816.79

Japanese yen 100 6.5335

Hong Kong dollar 100 89.80

British pound 100 908.37

Australian dollar 100 497.14

New Zealand dollar 100 457.00

Singapore dollar 100 506.72

Swiss franc 100 758.80

Canadian dollar 100 523.00

Malaysian ringgit 60.25 100

Ruble 1,051.49 100

Rand 251.49 100

Korean won 17,045 100

UAE dirham 52.777 100

Saudi riyal 53.884 100

Hungarian forint 4,221.40 100

Polish zloty 53.943 100

Danish krone 91.18 100

Swedish krona 125.90 100

Norwegian krone 129.49 100

Turkish lira 103.953 100

Mexican peso 322.25 100

Thai baht 447.20 100

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the Hong Kong dollar is based on the central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar and the exchange rate of the Hong Kong dollar against the U.S. dollar at 9 a.m. in international foreign exchange markets on the same business day.

The central parity rates of the yuan against the other 22 currencies are based on the average prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank foreign exchange market. Enditem