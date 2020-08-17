Market exchange rates in China — Aug. 17

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) — The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Monday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:

Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan

U.S. dollar 100 693.62

Euro 100 821.72

Japanese yen 100 6.5087

Hong Kong dollar 100 89.49

British pound 100 908.72

Australian dollar 100 498.34

New Zealand dollar 100 453.47

Singapore dollar 100 506.28

Swiss franc 100 763.23

Canadian dollar 100 523.24

Malaysian ringgit 60.405 100

Ruble 1,049.91 100

Rand 250.39 100

Korean won 17,082 100

UAE dirham 52.957 100

Saudi riyal 54.071 100

Hungarian forint 4,214.40 100

Polish zloty 53.486 100

Danish krone 90.64 100

Swedish krona 125.19 100

Norwegian krone 128.09 100

Turkish lira 106.221 100

Mexican peso 316.56 100

Thai baht 448.41 100

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the Hong Kong dollar is based on the central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar and the exchange rate of the Hong Kong dollar against the U.S. dollar at 9 a.m. in international foreign exchange markets on the same business day.

The central parity rates of the yuan against the other 22 currencies are based on the average prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank foreign exchange market. Enditem