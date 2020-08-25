Market exchange rates in China — Aug. 24

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Monday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:
Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan
U.S. dollar 100 691.94
Euro 100 816.68
Japanese yen 100 6.5381
Hong Kong dollar 100 89.279
British pound 100 906.39
Australian dollar 100 495.84
New Zealand dollar 100 452.61
Singapore dollar 100 504.49
Swiss franc 100 759.01
Canadian dollar 100 525.23
Malaysian ringgit 60.371 100
Ruble 1,080.11 100
Rand 247.63 100
Korean won 17,195 100
UAE dirham 53.081 100
Saudi riyal 54.204 100
Hungarian forint 4,292.23 100
Polish zloty 54.005 100
Danish krone 91.17 100
Swedish krona 126.93 100
Norwegian krone 130.2 100
Turkish lira 105.826 100
Mexican peso 317.31 100
Thai baht 455.95 100
The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
The central parity rate of the yuan against the Hong Kong dollar is based on the central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar and the exchange rate of the Hong Kong dollar against the U.S. dollar at 9 a.m. in international foreign exchange markets on the same business day.
The central parity rates of the yuan against the other 22 currencies are based on the average prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank foreign exchange market. Enditem