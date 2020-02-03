Market exchange rates in China — Feb. 3

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Monday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:

Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan

U.S. dollar 100 692.49

Euro 100 767.50

Japanese yen 100 6.3863

Hong Kong dollar 100 89.163

British pound 100 912.90

Australian dollar 100 463.48

New Zealand dollar 100 447.44

Singapore dollar 100 507.61

Swiss franc 100 718.61

Canadian dollar 100 522.99

Malaysian ringgit 59.159 100

Ruble 922.95 100

Rand 216.57 100

Korean won 17,222 100

UAE dirham 53.031 100

Saudi riyal 54.167 100

Hungarian forint 4,391.26 100

Polish zloty 55.926 100

Danish krone 97.36 100

Swedish krona 138.99 100

Norwegian krone 132.97 100

Turkish lira 86.316 100

Mexican peso 272.17 100

Thai baht 449.71 100

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the Hong Kong dollar is based on the central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar and the exchange rate of the Hong Kong dollar against the U.S. dollar at 9 a.m. in international foreign exchange markets on the same business day.

The central parity rates of the yuan against the other 22 currencies are based on the average prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank foreign exchange market.