Market exchange rates in China — Jan. 25

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Monday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:
Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan
U.S. dollar 100 648.19
Euro 100 788.48
Japanese yen 100 6.2439
Hong Kong dollar 100 83.612
British pound 100 886.91
Australian dollar 100 500.28
New Zealand dollar 100 465.46
Singapore dollar 100 488.23
Swiss franc 100 731.88
Canadian dollar 100 509.33
Malaysian ringgit 62.382 100
Ruble 1,162.55 100
Rand 233.65 100
Korean won 17,030 100
UAE dirham 56.678 100
Saudi riyal 57.885 100
Hungarian forint 4,531.84 100
Polish zloty 57.544 100
Danish krone 94.34 100
Swedish krona 128.14 100
Norwegian krone 131.21 100
Turkish lira 114.48 100
Mexican peso 307.81 100
Thai baht 462.56 100
The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
The central parity rate of the yuan against the Hong Kong dollar is based on the central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar and the exchange rate of the Hong Kong dollar against the U.S. dollar at 9 a.m. in international foreign exchange markets on the same business day.
The central parity rates of the yuan against the other 22 currencies are based on the average prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank foreign exchange market. Enditem