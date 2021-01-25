Market exchange rates in China — Jan. 25

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Monday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:

Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan

U.S. dollar 100 648.19

Euro 100 788.48

Japanese yen 100 6.2439

Hong Kong dollar 100 83.612

British pound 100 886.91

Australian dollar 100 500.28

New Zealand dollar 100 465.46

Singapore dollar 100 488.23

Swiss franc 100 731.88

Canadian dollar 100 509.33

Malaysian ringgit 62.382 100

Ruble 1,162.55 100

Rand 233.65 100

Korean won 17,030 100

UAE dirham 56.678 100

Saudi riyal 57.885 100

Hungarian forint 4,531.84 100

Polish zloty 57.544 100

Danish krone 94.34 100

Swedish krona 128.14 100

Norwegian krone 131.21 100

Turkish lira 114.48 100

Mexican peso 307.81 100

Thai baht 462.56 100

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the Hong Kong dollar is based on the central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar and the exchange rate of the Hong Kong dollar against the U.S. dollar at 9 a.m. in international foreign exchange markets on the same business day.

The central parity rates of the yuan against the other 22 currencies are based on the average prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank foreign exchange market. Enditem