Marks and Spencer in Glasgow’s city centre will close, dealing a major blow to the street’s economy.

Marks and Spencers in Glasgow’s city centre will close, dealing a major blow to Sauchiehall Street.

Following a review of the retailer’s property portfolio, the landmark store could close as early as April, according to Daily Business Group.

The news follows a May announcement that 30 MandS stores across the UK would close due to “changing shopping habits.”

MandS regional manager David Bates says the store’s employees will be supported during the transition because the retailer plans to invest in other Glasgow locations.

“Shopping habits are changing, which means we need to focus our investment on the right stores in the right places so that we can provide the best shopping experience for our Glasgow customers,” he is quoted as saying.

“As part of this transformation, we’ve informed colleagues that our Sauchiehall Street store will close in April 2022.”

“By making this decision, we will be able to invest in our other 12 Glasgow stores, including MandS Argyle Street, in order to meet the needs of our customers now and in the future.”

“Right now, our top priority is to talk to our coworkers about what this announcement means to them and to support them as they go through these changes.”

Meanwhile, Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, has described the news as a “significant blow” to the city center, saying, “This latest high street closure is yet another sign of the damage that we are continuing to see amid pandemic restrictions.”

“The closure of Marks and Spencer will be a significant blow to Sauchiehall Street, highlighting the impact on businesses that the drop in footfall we’ve seen across our struggling city centres has had.”

“We may have arrived at the point where a coordinated intervention is required to reverse Sauchiehall Street’s decline.”

MandS has been contacted for more information by Glasgow Live.

