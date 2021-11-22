Marks and Spencer’s stock is at an all-time high as rumors of a private MandS equity buyout spread.

The announcement comes after the retailer raised its annual profit forecast to £500 million, citing a turnaround in the clothing business.

Marks and Spencer’s stock has risen to its highest level in almost three years, fueled by rumors that the high street retailer could be bought out by a US private equity firm.

The Sunday Times first reported that Apollo Global Management was considering a buyout of MandS, which has made a comeback this year after a difficult pandemic.

According to city sources, the US private equity giant believes MandS’s share price has been unfairly discounted due to Covid’s impact, and that it now represents a bargain.

According to the report, Apollo believes the market has undervalued its online delivery partnership with supermarket behemoth Ocado, in which it purchased a 50% stake for £750 million in 2019.

The news enthralled investors on Monday morning, with the retailer’s stock rising 2.5 per cent to 247p at midday, its highest level since early 2019.

MandS and Apollo were both unavailable for comment on the rumors.

Due to the company’s recent turnaround, a private equity bid would likely attract the attention of executives and investors.

Archie Norman, the firm’s chairman, said in May that the company had seen some “green shoots” of recovery.

By August, these sprouts had grown into a profit boost of £300 million to £500 million, “assuming no further Covid-related trading restrictions.”

Conditions had improved enough earlier this month for MandS to welcome a long-awaited turnaround in its clothing business, allowing the company to meet its full-year profit forecast of £500 million.

Steve Rowe, the company’s CEO at the time, said it was “clear that underlying performance is improving.”

The news of Apollo’s interest was not surprising, according to Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, because private equity firms are looking for “good value UK companies” as a cheap option.

“It’s unlikely that lingerie sales have made MandS an appealing prospect; instead, it’ll be the food aisles, particularly the tie-up with Ocado,” she explained.

“Apollo has dabbled in other UK grocery acquisitions, losing out on Asda and then pulling out after making.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Marks and Spencer’s stock is at an all-time high as rumors of a private MandS equity buyout spread.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Marks and Spencer share price soars to highest since 2019 as rumours of private MandS equity buyout spread