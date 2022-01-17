Marnie Clayton, a missing 18-year-old girl, was found safe after a man was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on charges of battery, assault causing actual bodily harm, breach of police bail, false imprisonment, and making death threats.

Marnie Clayton, 18, of Bracknell, Berkshire, was discovered on Monday afternoon in Basingstoke, Hampshire, more than a day after she went missing.

Thames Valley Police said she was last seen at Atik nightclub in Windsor at around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Ms Clayton’s family reported her missing after she failed to return home on Sunday morning.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary arrested a 21-year-old Reading man in Basingstoke on suspicion of battery, assault causing actual bodily harm, breach of police bail, false imprisonment, and making threats to kill.

The suspect is still being held by police.

“I am delighted to be able to confirm that we have located Marnie safe and well and returned her to her family, who were understandably concerned for her safety,” Superintendent Michael Greenwood said.

“This result is the result of fantastic work from officers and staff from both Thames Valley Police and our Hampshire colleagues, who worked together to locate Marnie based on information received from some of the hundreds of calls received since she was reported missing.”

“I’d like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the many thousands of members of the public who shared our appeal to find her, as well as the local and national media.”

“The importance of the information received in finding Marnie safe and sound cannot be overstated.

“I am extremely proud of all of our officers, staff, and colleagues in Hampshire for their efforts, as well as all of the members of our local community who shared appeals and called us with information that helped us reunite Marnie with her family.”

