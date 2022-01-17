Marnie Clayton, a missing teen last seen leaving a Windsor nightclub, has been identified by police.

Marnie Clayton is a missing teenager who was last seen leaving a Windsor nightclub.

Marnie Clayton, a teenager who was last seen leaving a nightclub in Windsor, has been reported missing by police.

Thames Valley Police said the 18-year-old from Bracknell left Atik nightclub in William Street around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Her family reported her missing when she didn’t return home by 3 a.m.

Ms Clayton is described as a white woman with brown hair and a slim build, standing between 5ft 2ins and 5ft 4ins tall.

The adolescent, who was last seen wearing a grey dress, is also a regular visitor to Reading town centre.

Ms Clayton was photographed by police on the night she went missing, and one of the photos was released.

“This is out of character for Marnie, and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare,” Thames Valley Police Detective Chief Inspector Jon Groenen said.

“I’m pleading with anyone who has information about Marnie’s whereabouts to call 101 and quote reference number 43220021633.”

“Please call us at 999 if you see her.”

“I’d also like to make a direct appeal to Marnie; if you see this, please contact your family or the police to let us know you’re safe and where you are.”

