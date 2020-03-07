Maroons prop Carl Webb diagnosed with MND

Ex-Queensland captain Cameron Smith has expressed his shock at the revelation former Maroons hard man Carl Webb has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The Queensland Rugby League’s Men of League Foundation has announced they were assisting the 38-year-old Webb to battle the irreversible disease that attacks the nervous system.

Reacting to the devastating news on Thursday, the Maroons legend told AAP that Webb was a protector for him on the field across the eight State of Origin games they played together.

“I played State of Origin with Webby, he’s a fantastic guy and a wonderful teammate,” Smith said.

“Particularly playing in my position as the dummy half big Carl coming on the field and being a protector for me.

“He played the game aggressively, he played it hard and he was always one to go out and look after his teammates.

“That’s shocking news, it’s devastating really for a guy of his age. He’s played elite sport so he’s looked after himself physically throughout his life.”

Webb played 187 NRL games for Brisbane, North Queensland and Parramatta, as well as one Test for Australia and 15 times for Queensland.

While in shock at the news, Smith said he would reach out to his former teammate to offer support to Webb and his family.

One of the more iconic moments Webb’s career was when he shaved the letter ‘Q’ into his hair ahead of the 2005 Origin series.

“He played with a lot of passion, particularly when he pulled on the Maroon jersey,” Smith said.

“It’s a shame that this sort of thing can happen. It just doesn’t seem fair sometimes. I want to wish him and his family all the very best with battling or fighting this terrible disease. It’s not great.

“We just need to be positive now and get around him, get the football community around him.”