Married At First Sight: Aleks Markovic admits ‘no sexual chemistry’ to Ivan Sarakula

Married At First Sight’s Aleksandra Markovic and Ivan Sarakula endured a very tense first commitment ceremony during Sunday night’s episode of the reality show.

The bride, 26, admitted she feels ‘no sexual chemistry’ with the real estate agent, 30, yet and was left ’embarrassed’ by his behaviour at the first dinner party last week.

Despite this, Aleks admitted she ‘couldn’t have been matched with a better person’.

After first sitting down with the three relationship experts, Ivan began: ‘It’s been a very fast whirlwind since the wedding, I think it’s safe to say we’re going in the right direction. I definitely have feelings for Aleks.’

The brunette responded: ‘I think he’s amazing! We laugh together, we speak openly together and share the same passion in our career. You couldn’t have matched me with a better person morally or who shares the same values that I do.’

Ivan then gushed: ‘We’re both loud, opinionated and she definitely challenges me. I think I’m already seeing sides of Aleks that’s helping with my personal development.

‘I have a general outspoken, loud and mischievous nature. I don’t take things too serious, I carry on and swear a lot. Aleks has a calming nature.’

When quizzed about intimacy, Aleks said: ‘As days pass, I feel deeper for Ivan if he doesn’t p**s me off. Is there sexual chemistry there? I don’t think so at the moment.

‘We’re just having a great time getting along as friends. I think that’s a good way to build a relationship, it does often move on to love. I think he’s very attractive, but he’s not my usual type. I go for tall, dark and handsome. He’s tall… [laughs].’

A remorseful Ivan then explained that he feels he ’embarrassed’ Aleks by clashing with co-star Hayley Vernon at the casts’ first dinner party last week.

‘I should have removed myself from any situation of that nature,’ he reflected.

Agreeing with Ivan, Aleks elaborated: ‘I don’t want to come here and change my husband, he is who he is. But I don’t want to mother somebody either.

‘I don’t want to be thinking what’s going to come out of his mouth next, and do I need to keep an eye on him? I don’t know when that side of him is going to pop up.

‘This is what I find so bizarre. I can hand on heart say that no man has ever treated me like Ivan does. But is he going to be that respectful gentleman? Or is he going to be that disrespectful person that treats people this way?’

Concluding the segment, Ivan apologised to Aleks and said he ‘respects her wishes’ before they both agreed to stay in the experiment together for another week.