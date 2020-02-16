Married At First Sight: Bizarre theory about Ivan Sarakula’s name

A radio interview with Married At First Sight star Ivan Sarakula has sparked a possible theory about why he insists on pronouncing his first name ‘ee-vahn’ rather than ‘eye-vun’.

After Ivan spoke to Perth’s Xavier, Juelz and Pete on Monday, the hosts speculated that he’d made a conscious decision to go by ‘ee-vahn’ because the name is synonymous with backpacker killer Ivan Milat.

Ivan Milat is commonly pronounced ‘Eye-vun Mil-at’ and the alternative pronunciation is rarely, if ever, used when referring to the notorious murderer.

‘I just got a note, it’s “ee-vun” not “eye-vun”,’ radio host Xavier Ellis said, to which his colleague Pete Curulli replied: ‘No, “ee-vahn“.’

Xavier then added: ‘Mate, because [of]Ivan Milat!’

Pete strongly disagreed, however, saying the pronunciation was ‘nothing to do with Ivan Milat’.

When he debuted on MAFS, Ivan shook the producers’ hands while introducing himself as ‘eye-vun’, before swiftly correcting himself by saying ‘ee-vahn’.

This slip-up appears to suggest that he commonly uses the anglicised pronunciation, but decided to go by ‘ee-vahn’ for the purposes of the show.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel Nine for comment.

Ivan Milat murdered seven backpackers and hitchhikers between 1989 and 1992 in the Belanglo State Forest, south of Sydney, and was suspected of killing others.

His victims were English backpackers Caroline Clarke, 21, and Joanne Walters 22; Melbourne couple James Gibson and Deborah Everist, both 19; and German backpackers Simone Schmidl, 20, Gabor Neugebauer, 21, and Anja Habschied, 20.

He died of cancer in October at the age of 74, while serving a life sentence at Long Bay Correctional Centre.