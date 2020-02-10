Married At First Sight bride Natasha Spencer busted on the phone to Eden Dally

Natasha Spencer turned to a rumoured ex-boyfriend for support while filming Married At First Sight last year.

The 26-year-old financial analyst was busted calling Eden Dally on her mobile phone outside the apartment she shared with her ‘husband’, Mikey Pembroke, during the experiment on October 6.

She had a conversation with the former Love Island contestant, whom she is said to have once dated, while strolling through Sydney’s CBD.

Natasha decided to call Eden at a time when she was living with Mikey, 29, in an apartment at Skye Suites Sydney, just weeks after their wedding on September 10.

They spoke for more than 10 minutes.

Daily Mail Australia is not suggesting there was anything romantic going on between them in October, and it’s likely Natasha was just calling her friend for support.

Eden was once Natasha’s personal trainer and they were reportedly in a relationship between 2016 and 2017, although this has not been confirmed.

Eden, who appeared on the first season of Love Island Australia in 2018, is no stranger to Married At First Sight drama.

Last year, he was involved in a public feud with Jessika Power over their supposed hook-up, which she strenuously denied.

Afterwards, he started dating Jessika’s co-star Cyrell Paule, with whom he is expecting a baby boy any day now.

During Thursday’s episode of Married At First Sight, Natasha and Mikey grew closer on their honeymoon in the New South Wales Snowy Mountains.

‘Our relationship was a bit of a struggle initially, but seeing him on honeymoon has blown me out of the water,’ she said, before they jumped into bed together.