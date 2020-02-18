Married At First Sight: Cathy Evans reveals unlikely meaning behind her tattoo

Viewers have awkwardly confused Married At First Sight’s Cathy Evans’ prominent ‘LMB’ arm tattoo for an abbreviation of a sexual act.

But the show’s favourite has put the saucy speculation to rest, revealing the very unlikely meaning behind her inking.

After flaunting the bold initials on the reality show, fans on Twitter speculated it may stand for ‘lick my balls’, but Cathy has explained it is a heartfelt tribute to her three brothers.

In an unearthed Instagram post from 2015, Cathy told friends that the initials represent her three brothers names: Logan, Marko and Bradley.

Cathy’s explanation will surely now end speculation across social media.

During her ‘wedding’ to Josh Pihlak two weeks ago, one person mused on Twitter: ‘Does Cathy have LMB tattooed on her arm? #Alarmbells #LickMyBalls’

Another viewer pondered: ‘Does LMB stand for what I think it stands for? #mafs’

Cathy is currently happily ‘married’ to Josh Pihlak on the reality show.

Since their wedding aired two weeks ago, the pair have gone on to become one of the strongest couples in the controversial social experiment.

The newlyweds share a love of tattoos, with Josh having lots across his body.

As they smooched in a hot tub during their honeymoon earlier this month, the Sydney truck driver flaunted his tribal designs across his arms and shoulders.