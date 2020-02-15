Married At First Sight: Connie Crayden fears she ‘won’t make a beautiful bride’

Married At First Sight’s Connie Crayden became emotional while discussing her insecurities ahead of her wedding to Jonethen Musulin on Sunday night.

The 27-year-old retail assistant feared she ‘wouldn’t make a beautiful bride’ while admitting she never receives any attention from men in her day-to-day life.

‘I want to be married, because I don’t want to be alone anymore,’ began Connie.

The brunette continued: ‘I don’t know if I’m going to make a beautiful bride… I don’t think I’m ugly, but I don’t think there is anything striking about me.’

When asked if she gets much attention from men by a producer, Connie instantly replied: ‘No, and I don’t know why. I’ve wanted to start dating, and I’ve tried.

‘I’ve used all of those horrible apps – but no luck. I’m always being told, “Sorry, no”. After a while you start to think, what is wrong is me?’

Becoming emotional, Connie continued: ‘You can’t help but think why every single person I meet doesn’t want a bar of me?

‘If I were to fall in love during this experiment, it would mean the world to me.’

She added that the one thing she craves the most is ‘companionship’.

Connie concluded: ‘This is an extreme way to meet someone, but it will put me out of my comfort zone and I think I need that.’

Connie made the heartfelt admission before ‘marrying’ Jonethen Musulin.

After revealing her plans to her mother Rina, she was met with much laughter as her parent joked: ‘You don’t even have a boyfriend!’

The aspiring marine biologist was left disheartened by her family’s reaction.