Married At First Sight: Cyrell Paule and Eden Dally welcome baby boy

Cyrell Paule and Eden Dally have welcomed their first child together.

The former Married At First Sight star, 30, gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday, February 9. The couple have not decided on a name for their bundle of joy and are calling him ‘bub’ in the meantime.

Announcing the child’s arrival on Monday, Cyrell told New Idea magazine the birth had been a ‘traumatic’ experience.

Cyrell had been rushed to hospital two weeks before her due date. She gave birth to a healthy 3kg baby after a four-hour labour.

‘I probably took every drug you could take during labour,’ she said.

‘I ended up getting cut as well, and because I genuinely couldn’t push anymore, he also had to get suctioned out.’

Eden, 27, who appeared on the first season of Love Island Australia in 2018, was by his girlfriend’s side throughout the ordeal.

The feisty reality star, who was nicknamed ‘Cyclone Cyrell’ on MAFS last year, has vowed to never have another child because the pain was ‘so bad’.

But in the week since the child’s arrival, the couple are starting to bond with ‘bub’.

Cyrell and Eden are ‘already obsessed’ with their son, whom they claim takes after his father because he ‘doesn’t have a loud mouth’ like his mother.

It comes after a challenging few months for the reality TV lovebirds.

Cyrell announced she had split from Eden in late October, saying they both wanted ‘different things’ and couldn’t make their relationship work.

But they put their differences aside and reconciled in December.

‘We’re having a baby together and at the end of the day, first and foremost, our priority is our son and we always want to be a family,’ Cyrell said at the time.

Eden added: ‘I want our son to be in a happy family… it’s not long now only two months, it’s just flown.’

They first met in March 2019, after Cyrell’s ‘marriage’ to Nic Jovanovic on MAFS ended when they decided they were better off just friends.

The pair began dating officially within a matter of weeks, and Cyrell later moved into Eden’s $2.9million family home in Drummoyne, Sydney.

They announced they were expecting their first child together in August.