Married At First Sight: Elizabeth Sobinoff accidentally reveals ‘husband’ Sebastian Guilhaus

Married At First Sight’s Elizabeth Sobinoff has accidentally revealed her new ‘husband’ Sebastian Guilhaus’ identity on Instagram, ahead of their TV debut.

The pair, who will appear on the show in several weeks as an intruder couple, have been sharing almost identical pictures while enjoying secret dates for months now.

And it appears they’re still in a relationship too, after managing to find love on the show.

On Sunday, Elizabeth and Seb both shared a photo from the same Sydney lookout.

Although they didn’t cosy up together, they posed in the same spot on the same day, before sharing the similar snaps to their own profiles at the same time.

They even wore matching all-black outfits too, possibly hoping to blend in with other hikers and avoid being spotted out together by fans.

Elizabeth and Seb shared matching pictures again just before Christmas.

On December 18, Seb posted a photo of himself enjoying a glass of wine at high tea, posing in front of a cake stand filled with all kinds of sweet treats.

The following day, Elizabeth shared a picture posing at the same table in the same restaurant, smiling in front of a similar display of food.

The matching posts have all been shared after filming for the show wrapped at the start of December, suggesting they are indeed still together now.

Meanwhile, all of the current cast of MAFS are following Seb on Instagram and ‘liking’ his posts, also giving the game away that he’s an ‘intruder’ on the show this year.

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted the matching posts, and discovered Seb’s identity.

Elizabeth and Seb filmed their ‘wedding’ in Sydney in October, around seven weeks into production for the current season of the show.

They will likely make their debut on screen in approximately two more weeks, with Nine teasing Elizabeth’s big return for months now.

The beauty found fame on season six last year, where she ‘married’ Sam Ball.

Their romance quickly ended after Sam ‘cheated’ on her with co-star Ines Basic.