Married At First Sight episode 2 RECAP: ALEX MICHAEL exposes sneaky production tricks

Married At First Sight was equal parts Jerry Springer and Downton Abbey in a wild, scripted affair on Tuesday night.

Last night’s double weddings put aside ‘reality’ in favour of pure entertainment, making a case for the show to be nominated in Best Scripted categories at this year’s Logies.

In a single episode, production company Endemol Shine both showed their mastery of the Bogan Soap Opera genre and exposed the program’s biggest flaws.

We begin at another meeting of the relationship experts, who continue to fuel the conspiracy theory that they’re just alien computers pre-progammed ‘for the #drama’.

Rumour has it they’re running the same AI logic used to sack Karl Stefanovic from the Today show in 2018. Human logic stepped in to fix that in 2020.

It would explain John Aiken’s partner selection for Natasha, 26. We hear that she’s a financial analyst and ‘power woman’, who typically dates men in their fifties.

‘Let’s give her Mikey, the one who looks like he’s mates with Harry Potter?’ says John’s on-board drama engine.

‘The one who we had to get ID off before we let him drink the Corona? Good idea!’ computes Mel Schilling.

Mock their logic all you like, but when it works, it works. Sure, it hasn’t worked in seven years, but Mikey and Natasha’s wedding – remarkably – showed signs of success.

You see, her biggest gripe with past relationships is that much older men only see her as a ‘trophy’.

Mikey, 26, runs a nursing home his grandfather founded and clearly struggles with physical affection. At best, he sees her as the participation ribbon that eluded him in high school.

On the plus side, he can quote every episode of M*A*S*H and knows which orange juices to avoid if you suffer from light bladder leakage.

Credit where credit’s due, the pair seemed to have a lot of chemistry and their pre-prepared vows were the least excruciating of the four we’ve seen so far.

Walking away hand in hand, they looked like a couple ready to go the distance. Or a mum walking her son home from school. Take your pick.

Elsewhere, Australia’s first fake lesbian wedding exposed the producers’ biggest flaw.

What could have been a powerful TV moment risked being turned into a farce by an overly confident production team intent on flexing their script writing muscles.

See, MAFS always starts slow (by its standards) in the ratings each year, premiering to a million or so and pushing two million by the finale.

Part of that is because the producers tend to excel in controlled environments, with one or two cast members whom they can work with to create a perfect moment to air in the teaser trailer.

But boy do they struggle with a wedding – or any realistic representation of a large scale event.

We’re left with repetitive ceremonies, all shot from the same angle and only ever focused on advancing the show’s plot points.

The attendees may as well be paid extras who are just there for the #drama and the chance to see if Elizabeth Sobinoff looks the same in real life as she does on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the producers tried to make stars out of Tash’s protective bridesmaids, Rachel and Ashlee, by concocting a bogus plot to uncover bride-to-be Amanda’s non-existent secret.

‘In your vows you said you’ve made big mistakes. Like, did you go to jail for fraud?’ Ashlee barked at Amanda in an argument that broke out in front of the camera that had been sitting there all day.

If anyone is going to jail for anything, it’s Rachel and Ashlee for shameless copyright infringement. They can expect a cease and desist letter from Universal Pictures, on behalf of Bridesmaids.

It was all a needless attempt to create drama at a truly romantic wedding that went off without a hitch. It robbed Tash and Amanda of a dream fake wedding and robbed the viewers of a powerful TV moment.

But at the end of the day, the format is a ratings winner and for all its weaknesses, MAFS remains the best Bogan Soap Opera in Australian history.

Who cares if it’s about as real as Shane Warne’s forehead?