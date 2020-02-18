Married At First Sight fans left unimpressed as Connie storms out from Jonethen over ‘phone gate’

Their relationship reached breaking point on Tuesday’s Married At First Sight, after Jonethen Musulin defied Connie Crayden’s ‘no phone’ rule during intimacy week.

And the drama didn’t end there, as retail assistant Connie, 27, later stormed out from her ‘husband’ at an art class – hours after he branded their romance a ‘dictatorship’.

Viewers were left divided with the couple’s raging argument so early in the experiment, with many urging ‘intense’ Connie to ‘pick her battles’ after getting so upset over his phone use.

‘Connie really needs to learn to pick her battles,’ one fan wrote. ‘If you’re going to overreact over every little thing, how the hell you gonna be when something DOES actually warrant getting upset over?’

‘I think Connie is maybe being a bit melodramatic about the phone thing. I mean, the guy isn’t playing Call Of Duty with his mates for 6+ hours a night like some other men I know,’ a second added.

‘Connie, get over yourself. You forced him to write a stupid letter to you, but you can’t even draw a picture with him. Learn to enjoy yourself or just keep being a prude,’ a third added.

But others saw Connie’s point of view, with an opposing viewer chiming in: ‘I think Connie is great. Jonethan is another man baby. “Dictatorship”?!! Really? Just because she doesn’t want you always staring at your phone!’

‘Jonethen’s a bloody nightmare. He’s dismissive, hurtful & clearly in this for teeth whitening sponsorship. Run, Connie!’ another wrote.

On Monday night’s episode, Connie had shared her concern that Jonethen appeared to be using his phone more than he was connecting with her.

After banning him from using it, she was mortified to see he had defied her rule to check Instagram to see how many likes he’d received on a selfie.

His move caused her so much frustration, she eventually slept on the sofa.

‘It’s meant to be intimacy week, the task was “no phones”, and you couldn’t even last an hour!’ she later exclaimed.

Clearly frustrated, Jonethen, 27, shot back: ‘Next time I’ll just keep all my concentration on you… you can be the focal point of everything.’

He then said that clingy Connie wants ‘all of his attention’ and that her phone ban was just a way to facilitate this.

‘We’re in a relationship, not a dictatorship,’ he added.

‘Dictatorship?! That’s your choice of word right now? That’s what you think this is?’ Connie raged in response.

Jonethen later tried to cool down the drama with a live art drawing class – but it didn’t work for Connie.

The brunette sulked through the class and refused to speak, before throwing her sketchpad down and storming out of the studio.

‘I didn’t come into the experiment to marry a child!’ she told producers.