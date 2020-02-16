Married At First Sight fans refuse to believe plastic surgery bride Stacey Hampton is 25

She has been open and honest about her surgical procedures.

But it looks like viewers are refusing to believe that ‘human Barbie doll’ bride Stacey Hampton, who made her debut in Monday night’s episode of Married At First Sight, is in fact 25 years old.

Quick to vent their frustrations on Twitter, one user said: ‘She’s apparently 25 yet her neck has more wrinkles than my 90 year old nan. Something’s wrong I can feel it.’

Another wrote: ‘I can’t believe these people want me to believe Stacey is 25.’

‘There is NO way Stacey is 25. Look at her neck and hands C’mon ppl we have all seen Younger,’ another penned.

It comes after Stacey proudly showed off her cosmetic enhancements.

The law graduate and mother-of-two wore a plunging white wedding gown which drew attention to her DD breast implants.

While speaking to producers, Stacey also displayed her plump pout and nose job, and was not able to show a broad range of emotions.

During an interview with NW on Monday about her transformation, Stacey admitted she first underwent a nose job at the age of 22.

Stacey was apparently bullied in high school for her large nose, and ‘felt so much better’ after her rhinoplasty.

She also had DD breast implants and a tummy tuck after breastfeeding her two young sons, Kosta, four, and Kruz, three.

Meanwhile, she gets regular Botox injections because she likes the ‘plastic’ look.

It comes after Woman’s Day reported that Stacey originally decided to get lip fillers because she wanted to look like a Kardashian, but now regrets having the procedure.

‘She was caught up trying to look like Kylie Jenner in her youth,’ a friend said, adding that Stacey now plans to have her fillers dissolved.