Married At First Sight: Hayley puffs on a cigarette after honeymoon fight

Her ‘husband’, David Cannon, walked out on her during their honeymoon in Singapore over her social smoking habit.

But Married At First Sight’s Hayley Vernon couldn’t care less, as she was spotted puffing away while enjoying a glass of wine on her hotel balcony last month.

The 32-year-old financial analyst happily lit up before filming the show’s reunion episodes in Sydney.

Hayley appeared carefree as she enjoyed her nicotine fix with a glass of white wine in hand.

She took in the sights of Surry Hills alone just hours before her final night of filming.

Tellingly, Hayley still had her wedding ring on for the reunion, which suggests that she and David may have worked through their issues.

On Thursday’s episode of Married At First Sight, David and Hayley had a blazing row over her smoking habit.

‘A deal-breaker for me was smoking, and I’ve seen you smoking,’ he said.

Hayley replied: ‘I was honest and said in my application that I smoke occasionally. I’m not a full-time smoker. If I have a few wines, I’ll have a few smokes while socialising.

‘I’ve had one cigarette all day, and you said you wouldn’t want to change me.’

As things escalated, David said: ‘I am surprised that you’ve continued to smoke and even bought a packet of cigarettes.’

Hayley snapped back: ‘I’ve had four in four days, and that’s because I’m drinking. Let’s not over complicate it. I’m not a full-time smoker. Whatever. I don’t give a f**k.’

David then removed his wedding ring and requested to change hotel rooms.

‘I opened up my heart to meet somebody and it has been stomped on. The best thing for both of us is to spend as much time apart as possible,’ he said.