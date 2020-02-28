Married At First Sight: Hayley Vernon and Stacey Hampton come to blows in the street

Married At First Sight’s Hayley Vernon and Stacey Hampton had a huge blow-up in the street during filming last year in scenes that didn’t air on TV.

They had a tense conversation in Sydney’s CBD on October 7, just days after Hayley had been caught kissing and allegedly having ‘dry sex’ with Stacey’s ‘husband’, Michael Goonan, in another couple’s apartment.

‘Stacey was waiting for Hayley to return from the gym and ambushed her outside their apartment building,’ an onlooker told Daily Mail Australia.

The source added: ‘Hayley wasn’t expecting to be confronted like that. I couldn’t hear what they were saying, but Stacey was really upset over something.

‘She was pointing at Hayley and getting really worked up as they argued with each other.’

In Daily Mail Australia’s exclusive pictures, Hayley looked blindsided as Stacey spoke to her outside the Skye Suites apartment complex on Kent Street.

Their argument comes after Hayley’s ‘husband’, David Cannon, revealed on Tuesday’s episode that he’d discovered her affair with Stacey’s partner, Michael.

In a video diary filmed in his apartment at 1am, he explained: ‘I’ve been told that Hayley is making out with Michael.

‘My darling wife is making out with another husband. I’m sure that it will all come up at the dinner party and commitment ceremony.

‘Why am I smiling? Because I just want to go home and put this nightmare of a marriage behind me.’

David later alleged in a podcast interview that Hayley and Michael weren’t just kissing, but were having ‘dry sex’ on another couple’s bed.

It’s believed he was referring to outercourse or ‘dry humping’. Daily Mail Australia is not suggesting any penetrative sex took place.

A trailer for Wednesday night’s dinner party shows Hayley and Michael telling the group different versions of their night together.

‘You macked on with me, sweetheart. You did it. Man up!’ yells Hayley, as Michael appears to deny anything happened between them.