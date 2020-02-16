Married At First Sight: Hayley Vernon breaks silence on claims she is ‘using drugs again’

Married At First Sight’s Hayley Vernon has strenuously denied claims by her ‘husband’, David Cannon, that she is still actively using drugs.

The finance broker, 32, who was previously addicted to crystal meth and smoked cannabis, has confirmed she was drug tested twice during filming last year and once beforehand.

‘The executive producer [Tara McWilliams] gave me drug tests and a full blood test, all of which came back negative,’ Hayley told Daily Mail Australia on Wednesday.

She added: ‘[David] is a man whose ego is damaged and he’s clutching at straws.’

Hayley – who previously worked as a topless waitress for three years – decided to speak publicly after David falsely claimed she was still ‘using drugs’ in a foul-mouthed video published by New Idea earlier this week.

The footage was supposedly recorded in early September, when he and Hayley were on their honeymoon in Singapore.

At the time, they were arguing and staying in separate hotel rooms because Hayley had joked about David’s $25 hourly wage as a truck driver.

‘Her idea of being a reformed drug addict is her saying, “I don’t do any hard drugs anymore,”‘ David said in the 11-minute video.

‘They’ve matched me with a smoking, drug addict, tall woman that is inconsiderate and rude. I am looking forward to taking the experts to task when I see them because they don’t know f**king s**t.’

David added: ‘Who the f**k do they think they are? It’s just bizarre that they think that was a person that I would fall in love with.

‘I wouldn’t buy the girl a f**king drink at the bar let alone marry her. They couldn’t organise a f**king r**t in a brothel, let me tell you.’

Following their honeymoon bust-up, Hayley and David will arrive at the first dinner party of the season separately on Wednesday’s episode.

Last week, Hayley spoke candidly about her former drug addiction, after she started smoking cannabis at 16 before becoming addicted to meth at 19.

She turned her life around several years ago, after being introduced to a bodybuilder on Instagram who helped her find ‘focus’ through weight training.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel Nine for comment.