Married At First Sight: Hayley Vernon gets a lap dance from a male stripper

She’s newly single after splitting from ‘husband’, David Cannon, and to celebrate, Married At First Sight’s Hayley Vernon enjoyed a raunchy night out with co-star Poppy Jennings.

The two women took in strip show Magic Men at Love Box in Melbourne on Saturday night, and Hayley, 32, was even treated to a lap dance.

Clearly not shy, Hayley appeared to have been having the time of her life as one of the show’s strippers proceeded to grind up against her.

She later returned the favour, straddling one dancer as he laid back on what appeared to have been a coffee table.

Dressed in a figure-hugging black spandex jumpsuit, Hayley left little to the imagination in the revealing ensemble.

The jumpsuit featured a plunging neckline, which showed off her ample cleavage, halterneck straps and a backless silhouette.

Meanwhile, Poppy, 38, flaunted her curves in a figure-hugging leopard-print dress with spaghetti straps.

At one stage, the mum-of-two risked popping out of the revealing dress, as she sat on a couch with a drink in hand.

Both women seemed to have been enjoying themselves, with Hayley keen to get in on the action, while Poppy watched on.

Sitting on a blue couch, Hayley held onto a dancer’s hips as he straddled her lap.

She stroked the side of his face as he proceeded to remove his white singlet while edging up between her open legs.

As he took off his top, he held it open over Hayley’s face, giving her a good look at his ripped physique.

She was seen getting handsy with the shirtless stripper as he stood over her, a flirty expression plastered on her face.

As he leant over her, Hayley gripped his bare back, and appeared to engage him in a passionate kiss.

With her eyes half-closed, Hayley flirtatiously ran her hands over the stripper’s naked torso, as he watched on and guided her.

Clearly taking a liking to the man, she later grabbed his buttocks and stuck out her tongue while squatting down behind him.

At one stage, the dancer went to lift the smiling reality star up off the ground.

Holding her in his arms, the stripper spun Hayley around near the bar, putting on a show for photographers.

Later posing for photos with him, Hayley wrapped one arm around his neck and rested a hand on his chest, while gazing at the smiling man’s face.

Standing behind him, Hayley wrapped an arm around the man’s chest, planting a raunchy kiss on his cheek.

She later followed the man out onto the street, trailing behind him with a hand on his shoulder as they walked past onlookers.

And he was just one of several dancers the finance broker got close to during the wild night out.

Sitting herself between the legs of another shirtless man in ripped grey jeans, Hayley held onto his arms, which were rested over her shoulders.

She later straddled the shirtless dancer on a white table, while a group of women on the couch around them watched on.

Intertwining her fingers through the man’s, Hayley seductively lifted his arms up in front of her.

She then pinned his arms on the table up over his head, before leaning down to give him what appeared to have been a passionate kiss.

Later making their way over to the bar, Hayley suggestively kissed the man’s face as they stood in the middle of a crowd of women.

Both Hayley and Poppy then positioned themselves between the legs of two shirtless men, who sat propped on the back of the blue couch.

One of the men then moved to lie across Hayley’s lap as Poppy watched on with a judgmental expression.

Clearly keen to have a good time, an excited Hayley got pulled up onto the stage by a buff stripper wrapped in only a towel.

After getting her to sit in a chair positioned on the stage, he straddled her lap, before ripping the towel off, revealing his completely naked body.

The room full of women watched on in disbelief, with their emotions ranging from horror to excitement.

Hayley then turned her attention to the ladies, zeroing in on a group of women celebrating a hen night.

Sitting on the bride-to-be’s lap, she clutched the thigh of the woman beside her.

Cradling the bride’s face in one hand, Hayley closed her eyes and licked her cheek as they posed for photos.

She was also seen dirty dancing up against another equally enthusiastic partygoer.

Revelling in being the centre of attention, Hayley outstretched her arms as she propped herself up on a bar, with Poppy standing beside her.

Hayley was also seen whispering something in Poppy’s ear, as the Wollongong-based photographer clutched a drink in each hand.

They later took a seat on the blue couch, lining up a row of drinks on the table in front of them.

She then treated Poppy to a private lap dance, arching her back over her lap.

As a smiling Poppy clutched her waist, Hayley extended one arm back over her head, after twisting herself into an awkward looking position.

They were then joined by two more women, with Hayley embracing a blonde reveller in a bear hug while poking her tongue out playfully.

She then kicked a leg high up into the air in front of her, prompting Poppy to laugh as she watched on beside her.

Hayley also knelt on a coffee table with her legs apart, flipping her long, highlighted blonde hair around.

It appeared to have been a fun night out for the two reality stars, particularly Hayley, who couldn’t wipe the grin off her face.