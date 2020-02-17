Married At First Sight: Hayley Vernon lashes out at her ‘fake’ co-stars

Married At First Sight’s Hayley Vernon has lashed out at her co-stars and the viewer backlash she has received following the show’s first dinner party on Wednesday.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia at Sydney Airport about her time on the show, she branded her fellow cast members ‘fake’ and insisted she’s ‘100% herself’.

‘You know what? Strong independent women are going to get a lot of s**t from people who can’t stand up for themselves,’ the 32-year-old said.

Hayley then brushed off comments from viewers about her wild antics on the show.

‘What backlash? I’m 100% myself and in a room full of people who are going to be fake or scared to say what they mean,’ she laughed.

‘I’m always going to stick out like a sore thumb.’

On Wednesday night, viewers watched Hayley dominate the first dinner party.

Dressed in a very revealing gown, the busty reality star arrived at the gathering alone following a spat with ‘husband’ David Cannon, 31.

She then started bad mouthing him to the girls, before later trying to kiss him.

‘Why are you trying to give me kisses now? No, not tonight darling, not tonight. Ow, don’t, don’t,’ said David while rejecting Hayley’s attempts at intimacy.

She then clashed with Ivan Sarakula as he quizzed her about her marriage to David.

‘You’re a c**t,’ she snapped, before flicking a card into his face.

Ivan was stunned by Hayley’s response, with their argument causing tension between him and ‘wife’ Aleks Markovic, who had hoped for a drama-free night.