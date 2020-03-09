Married At First Sight: Inside Aleks and Ivan’s secret arguments on set

They have one of the most promising relationships on Married At First Sight.

But allegations have surfaced that Ivan Sarakula upset his ‘wife’, Aleks Markovic, by contacting other women during the experiment.

According to Woman’s Day, one of these women branded Aleks jealous because she objected to their friendship.

A source alleged that Ivan stayed in contact with a close female friend during filming last year.

The woman in question apparently texted Aleks: ‘You’re fighting a losing battle… I will continue to support Ivan. You are so ridiculously threatened of me.

‘You can continue to live a life [of]jealousy and insecurity.’

Daily Mail Australia is not suggesting that Ivan’s texts to his friend were of an intimate or sexual nature.

Aleks had apparently begged the production team to include their arguments about Ivan’s texting in the final edit.

But they reportedly denied her request because they wanted the couple to have the successful ‘romantic narrative’ of the season.

When contacted by Daily Mail Australia, Ivan claimed had not seen Woman’s Day’s article but said he would look into the allegations.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Aleks and Channel Nine for comment.