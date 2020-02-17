Married At First Sight: Inside the couples’ $250-a-night luxury Sydney apartments

The Married At First Sight couples will move in together on the show next week.

And after filming previous seasons at the Meriton Suites North Sydney, Daily Mail Australia can reveal that producers switched things up for this year’s newlyweds.

The 2020 cast stayed at the luxury Skye Suites Sydney on Kent Street in the CBD, with each apartment coming with a $250-a-night price tag.

The couples moved into Skye Suites Sydney in September and remained there until the final vows were filmed in December – unless, of course, they’d already left the experiment by then.

The complex offers a 24-hour concierge service, five-star fitness centre and swimming pool, and plenty of local amenities.

Each self-catered room comes with its own kitchen, lounge and balcony.

It also has an underground car park and entrance, ensuring privacy from paparazzi.

Throughout filming, cast members would host parties in their rooms after producers and camera crews had finished for the day.

When they weren’t required on set, the participants would often be found shopping in the city or relaxing in one of several nearby cafés.

On November 3, Elizabeth Sobinoff, who will debut as an ‘intruder bride’ in the coming weeks, was photographed outside the building.

She chatted on her mobile phone while clutching bags after a shopping spree.

It is unclear why producers did not return to the Meriton Suites North Sydney.

Whereas the new location is more centrally located – and presumably more convenient for producers – the Meriton offered stunning views of the Harbour Bridge.