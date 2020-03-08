Married At First Sight: KC Osborne sobs as Stacey Hampton and Michael Goonan laugh at her

Married At First Sight intruder KC Osborne bared her heart while discussing her relationship with ‘husband’ Drew Brauer at Sunday’s commitment ceremony.

However, as she revealed her fears that Drew’s close friendship with his housemate Jessie may come between them, she was rudely interrupted by two co-stars.

Stacey Hampton and Michael Goonan both burst into laughter and made fun of the problems within KC and Drew’s ‘marriage’, leaving the newcomer sobbing.

‘I don’t understand why everybody is kind of laughing? There’s a lot of noise over there,’ said KC, as she stopped speaking and looked towards Stacey and Michael.

Outraged, Cathy Evans gestured to the couple: ‘Yeah, why are you guys laughing?’

Stacey could barely string a sentence together through her amusement.

Michael went on to joke about the fact KC’s concerns mostly stem from the fact that Drew’s female housemate had packed a teddy in his suitcase.

‘When you said the doll thing I was like, “Wow! Is this all about a teddy bear? I didn’t get it or understand”,’ giggled Michael, still unable to wipe the smile off his face.

Relationship expert Mel Schilling snapped: ‘How about a little bit of respect? We’ve got a new couple in the experiment here. They’re sharing something that makes them pretty vulnerable for the first time.

‘So to have you guys snickering there is disrespectful. How about we give them the time that you get each week.’

KC was then comforted by ‘husband’ Drew as she started sobbing.

She cried out loud: ‘We sat there so quiet and listened to everybody else.’

Both KC and Drew chose to remain in the experiment, hopeful they can move past their early issues after just one week together.

The brunette first endured an awkward moment with Stacey at last week’s dinner party, with the blonde failing to give the newcomers a warm welcome.