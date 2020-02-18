Married At First Sight: lesbian Tash Herz rages at ‘wife’ Amanda Micallef before moving out

Tash Herz reached breaking point on Monday’s episode of Married At First Sight, after moving into an apartment with Amanda Micallef.

The 31-year-old bartender accused strength trainer Amanda, 34, of not respecting her boundaries and repeatedly pressing the issue of physical intimacy.

‘I feel guilt that I rejected her and hurt her, but I’m struggling to give Amanda what she wants,’ Tash told producers before the pair got involved in a screaming match.

Things became heated when Amanda said: ‘Sometimes I can barely get a look in the eye from you. And you find every opportunity to go and embrace [other]people and be affectionate. I don’t even get a stroke on the arm from you!’

She even accused her ‘wife’ of deliberately folding her arms when they’re seated together to avoid holding hands.

Amanda’s accusatory tone upset Tash, who ran to the bathroom and started crying.

‘I feel attacked. How the hell am I meant to manifest feelings of warmth and love and affection when she’s being that aggressive?’ she wept.

Tash, who has made no secret of the fact she isn’t physically attracted to Amanda, then decided to move out of the couple’s shared apartment.

Later on, they sat down with relationship expert John Aiken to discuss their issues.

Amanda said: ‘We attempted to move in, had every intention to make it work and then I raised a bit of an issue with Tash, and she didn’t accept it.’

Tash snapped back: ‘I am very triggered by you. You make me feel really attacked, and this is how I feel. Amanda, you are in this heightened state where you are screaming.’

Amanda insisted that she was being ‘passionate’ rather than ‘aggressive’.

‘You cannot use “passionate” as an excuse. You were screaming and I did not come here for this,’ Tash continued.

‘Every time I try and tell you the truth about something, I feel that you elevate into an aggressive mode, which I shut down from. I can’t cope with being around that energy and it doesn’t sit right with me.’

Amanda eventually apologised to Tash for not respecting her boundaries, and the couple agreed to spend more leisure time together during the week.