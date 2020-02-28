Married At First Sight: Michael Goonan flees filming in Sydney and breaks down in cafe

Regrets? It looks like Michael Goonan has had a few.

The Married At First Sight villain, 28, appeared to have a breakdown during production on October 15, the day after filming Wednesday’s yet-to-air dinner party.

The ashen-faced company director – whose ‘marriage’ to Stacey Hampton is hanging by a thread on the show after his affair with Hayley Vernon – was overcome with emotion at a café in Sydney’s CBD.

Michael was taking a break from filming MAFS at the Skye Suites apartment complex when he visited Ministry of Coffee on Clarence Street.

He looked pale and drawn as he paid for his beverage with a $50 note.

Moments later, he buried his head in his hands while reading a newspaper – possibly fearing the day his own scandal would be splashed across the tabloids.

Michael’s sad sighting came after his ‘wife’, Stacey, confronted Hayley on the street after discovering she had kissed her ‘husband’ behind her back.

They had a tense conversation on October 7, just days after Hayley had been caught kissing and allegedly having ‘dry sex’ with Michael in another couple’s apartment.

‘Stacey was waiting for Hayley to return from the gym and ambushed her outside their apartment building [on Kent Street],’ an onlooker told Daily Mail Australia.

‘Hayley wasn’t expecting to be confronted like that. I couldn’t hear what they were saying, but Stacey was really upset over something.’

In Daily Mail Australia’s exclusive pictures, Hayley looked blindsided as Stacey spoke to her outside the Skye Suites apartment complex.

Hayley and Michael hooked up during an 11-day production break at the end of September. At the time, Stacey was visiting her two children in Adelaide.

A trailer for Wednesday night’s dinner party shows Hayley and Michael telling the group different versions of their night together.

‘You macked on with me, sweetheart. You did it. Man up! yells Hayley, as Michael appears to deny anything happened between them.