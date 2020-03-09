Married At First Sight: Mishel Karen’s REAL name and job title are revealed

For weeks, Mishel Karen has been billed as a ‘teacher’ on Married At First Sight.

But it turns out this isn’t 100 per cent accurate, as the 49-year-old mother-of-two doesn’t actually work at a school.

She is instead employed by Queensland Police as a policy trainer, but was asked by her bosses not to disclose her job title.

Mishel, who is paired with barbershop owner Steve Burley on MAFS, told Woman’s Day: ‘I am a qualified teacher but I am currently the policy trainer for new Queensland police.

‘I never wanted to deceive the public, but my work asked me not to reveal it.’

Furthermore, Mishel was once known as Mishel Trajceski, which is her former married name. She also sometimes goes by her maiden name, Bogdanovski.

Karen is understood to have been her middle name originally, but Mishel has since adopted it legally as a surname.

Mishel isn’t the first MAFS participant who has kept their employment history a secret on the Channel Nine reality show.

Mark Scrivens from last year’s season also did not acknowledge his previous job as an officer with the Australian Federal Police.

He was instead billed as a personal trainer who previously served in the Army.

Meanwhile, Mishel and Steve’s relationship is hanging by a thread on Married At First Sight after a difficult week.

Things had been going well until Steve admitted to his ‘wife’ that he wasn’t physically attracted to her. She felt betrayed because he’d already shared these concerns with producers without telling her.

But after a heartfelt conversation with her 18-year-old daughter, Eva, she decided to fight for her marriage and voted to stay at Sunday night’s commitment ceremony.