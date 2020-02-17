Married At First Sight: Natasha Spencer flaunts her new romance

Married At First Sight’s publicists will be pulling their hair out this week.

Not only has Natasha Spencer splashed her romance with new boyfriend Steve Cook all over Instagram, but she made no effort to hide their relationship during a trip to Sydney’s Coogee Beach, last month.

The 26-year-old financial analyst couldn’t keep her hands off her heavily-tattooed beau as they soaked up the sun on Saturday, January 4.

Natasha is technically still ‘married’ to Mikey Pembroke on Nine’s social experiment, but she has made no secret of the fact they are no longer together.

MAFS was in production between September and December last year, and the reunion episodes were filmed in mid-January.

During her beach trip, Natasha flaunted her sensational figure in a patterned bikini featuring skimpy tie-side bottoms.

She displayed her various tattoos, including a large sugar skull (or calavera) on her left thigh.

Interestingly, she was still wearing a ring on her wedding finger. However, this may have been due to her contractual obligations to Nine.

At one stage, the brunette wrapped her arms around Steve’s shoulders as they sat on a beach towel.

He returned the favour by placing a hand on her lower back.

Natasha became the victim of a ‘revenge porn’ attack last week, after an intimate video of her was circulated on social media without her consent.

The reality star reported the incident to NSW Police on Tuesday, after the private footage was circulated on social media.

The video is believed to have emerged on February 4, the day Natasha’s wedding to Mikey was watched by more than a million Australians.

The footage in question was apparently filmed last year and involves Natasha and an unidentified male.

A NSW Police spokesperson said: ‘Officers from Surry Hills Police Area Command are investigating a report made on Tuesday 11 February 2020, by a 26-year-old Lane Cove woman concerning an incident that occurred last year.’

Natasha was pictured leaving Surry Hills Police Station on Tuesday. She was holding several pieces of paper and talking on her mobile phone.

A friend of Natasha’s told Daily Mail Australia: ‘She is taking this matter very seriously and is devastated. She also fears that it will have a negative impact on her career.’