Married At First Sight: Poppy Jennings dumps Luke Eglin and QUITS the show

Poppy Jennings dumped Luke Eglin and quit Married At First Sight on Monday night, despite promising to ‘make things work’ just a day earlier.

The mother-of-two, 38, couldn’t even face her ‘husband’ and forced producers to break the news to him, after he had moved out of their apartment to give her space.

Meanwhile, Stacey Hampton kicked Michael Goonan out of their apartment in the aftermath of a drunken row in which he yelled: ‘I never want to see you again!’

She had vowed to try her best during Sunday’s commitment ceremony, but Poppy became upset with Luke, 39, shortly after moving in together.

‘This week is make or break for me,’ said Luke, who had until this point been patient with Poppy despite her heightened emotional state.

Ever since their wedding day, Poppy had complained about missing her two-year-old twin sons, who are staying in Wollongong with her mother.

Shocked by Luke’s ultimatum, she said: ‘Between missing my kids and it being “do or die” this week, that puts huge pressure on me. I feel like I’ve lost my mojo.’

Luke tried to cheer Poppy up by making her a meal, only for her to say that she wasn’t hungry after he had returned home from the supermarket.

‘I do feel guilty. He’s been really nice to me and I think he’s a really nice person, but I’m so overwhelmed. I just want to feel like myself again,’ she explained.

It was later revealed that they’d had a ‘tense’ first night together, prompting Luke to move into another apartment to give Poppy space.

But it was too little too late, as Poppy had already decided to leave the experiment.

But she failed to tell Luke she was breaking up with him, leaving a Married At First Sight producer to deliver the sad news.

The single father-of-two was blindsided by Poppy’s sudden exit, fighting back tears as he tried to compose himself.

‘I had hoped for me and Poppy, and I wanted a happy ending more than anything else. It’s s**t, but what else can you do? It’s all over now,’ he said.

Explaining her decision, Poppy said: ‘I didn’t want to leave on bad terms or just give up easily, but at the same time being away from my kids has been the hardest thing.

‘I didn’t realise it was going to affect me so much. All I’ve done is cry. I really, really thought that this was going to be the happy ending.

‘[I thought] I’d meet someone who would be a good dad to my kids and I’d have a happy family, because I deserve that.’

Meanwhile, Stacey revealed at the end of the episode that she had kicked Michael out of their apartment following a blazing row.

After spending a fun day out together, the 26-year-old law graduate explained that her ‘husband’ had gone out drinking and was ‘rude’ when he eventually came home.

‘So last night Michael went out. He came home and he was drunk, being obnoxious, rude and disrespectful towards me,’ she said.

Stacey added: ‘He said he was happy to leave [the experiment and marriage]and never see me again. So, I kicked him out.

‘What makes it worse is that I’ve been through this before. The same thing happened to us on the honeymoon. That’s it, he’s done in my eyes.’