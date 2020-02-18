Married At First Sight: Poppy Jennings reveals REAL reason she quit the show and dumped Luke Eglin

Married At First Sight’s Poppy Jennings has revealed the real reason she dumped ‘husband’ Luke Eglin and quit the show during Monday’s dramatic episode.

Following her exit, the 38-year-old said her decision was due to the fact she didn’t see a future with Luke, and not just because she was missing her two children.

‘I’ve said from the beginning that I’m not going to stick around for something that isn’t absolute true love,’ Poppy admitted during an interview on the official MAFS YouTube channel.

Poppy continued: ‘It would have been like flogging a dead horse, and become so much more toxic. I went home to my kids and I did it because I was only there for one thing, and that was love. I wanted to go home to my children.’

Speaking of Luke, she added: ‘I don’t think we ever could have worked. We didn’t always not get along, we often had a far better relationship off-camera. I think we differed in the fact that he just annoyed the s**t out of me constantly.

‘He was overly positive and I was clearly struggling at times. That just made me want to throw him down a staircase. It was always like that. I want to be with someone that brings out the good sides of me. There are s**t sides, I know that and I own that.’

Meanwhile, Luke has only spoken positively of Poppy and their time together.

In his own YouTube interview, he said: ‘I think generally she is a really nice person and she’s hilarious and she’s got a good heart. I think in the experiment she just got overwhelmed and she didn’t know how to control it.

‘For her it was a situation where she wasn’t ready to be in that spot or that position.’

Since leaving the show, Poppy has been living it up and out partying with friends.

On Saturday, she was spotted at the Magic Men Australia strip show at Love Box in Melbourne with co-star Hayley Vernon, who received a lap dance on stage.

Two weeks ago, she also was photographed kissing a mystery man in Wollongong.

During Monday’s episode, Poppy dumped Luke and quit the show, one day after promising to try ‘make things work’ at the first commitment ceremony.

The mother-of-two couldn’t even face her ‘husband’ and forced producers to break the news to him, after he had moved out of their apartment to give her space.

She had vowed to try her best during Sunday’s commitment ceremony, but Poppy became upset with Luke, 39, shortly after moving in together.

It was later revealed that they’d had a ‘tense’ first night together, prompting Luke to move into another apartment to give Poppy space.

But it was too little too late, as Poppy had already decided to leave the experiment.

She failed to tell Luke she was breaking up with him, leaving a Married At First Sight producer to deliver the sad news.

The single father-of-two was blindsided by Poppy’s sudden exit, fighting back tears as he tried to compose himself.

‘I had hoped for me and Poppy, and I wanted a happy ending more than anything else. It’s s**t, but what else can you do? It’s all over now,’ he said.

Poppy: ‘I do feel guilty. He’s been really nice to me and I think he’s a really nice person, but I’m so overwhelmed. I just want to feel like myself again.’