Married At First Sight: Poppy Jennings’ wild party lifestyle after quitting the show  

Married At First Sight’s Poppy Jennings doesn’t appear to be missing her TV groom Luke Eglin.

Since dumping her ‘husband’ on the show on Monday, in scenes that were filmed in September, the 38-year-old has been living it up and embracing her single status.

In recent weeks, the mother-of-two has kissed co-star Hayley Vernon, got intimate with a mystery man in Wollongong and attended a Magic Men strip night.

Poppy was first pictured partying on January 17 after filming the show’s reunion.

Following several drinks in Sydney with co-stars Hayley Vernon, Mishel Karen and Vanessa Romito, things started to get a little heated.

Hayley and Poppy were photographed kissing passionately at an outdoor table.

On February 3, Poppy continued to have fun at a viewing party for her wedding.

The brunette was joined by friend and family at The Icon Wollongong, where they celebrated her reality television debut.

Later in the night, she was pictured kissing a mystery man outside the venue.

Poppy then reunited with her controversial co-star Hayley on Saturday night.

The newfound reality stars went wild at a Magic Men Australia strip show at Love Machine in Melbourne, with the pair soon becoming the centre of attention.

As Poppy enjoyed a drink, Hayley received a sensual lap dance in a booth.

On Monday night, Poppy quit the show to go home to her twin boys, aged two.

She cried: ‘I didn’t want to leave on bad terms or just give up easily, but at the same time being away from my kids has been the hardest thing.

‘I didn’t realise it was going to affect me so much. All I’ve done is cry. I really, really thought that this was going to be the happy ending.

Ever since their wedding day, Poppy had said she missed her children, who stayed in Wollongong with her mother while she was away.

Poppy first broke down over her children minutes after ‘marrying’ Luke two weeks ago, and her constant remarks about ‘missing them’ began to anger some viewers.

Many vented on Twitter on Monday, some speculating she may be using them as an excuse because she simply did not find Luke attractive.

‘Awww Poppy admit it you never liked Luke and used your kids as an excuse to leave boohoo,’ posted one on Monday night.

Following her exit, Poppy explained that she left because she did not envisage ‘true love’ with Luke, and therefore did not see a reason to continue being away from her kids.

‘I’ve said from the beginning I’m not going to stick around for something that isn’t absolute true love,’ she said in a YouTube video interview.

Poppy continued: ‘It would have been like flogging a dead horse, and become so much more toxic. I went home to my kids and I did it because I was only there for one thing, and that was love. I wanted to go home to my children.’