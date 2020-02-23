Married At First Sight: Poppy’s friend makes extraordinary claims about Luke

Poppy Jennings is reportedly seeking legal advice following her departure from Married At First Sight, according to her friend Susie.

Susie told The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Wednesday that there was more to Poppy’s exit than was shown on Monday night’s episode.

She claimed that a particular incident – which Daily Mail Australia cannot report for legal reasons – had caused Poppy to abruptly leave the experiment.

Luke reportedly acknowledged the incident took place at the time, and Poppy is now speaking with lawyers to determine what she can say publicly.

Susie claimed: ‘[Poppy] needs to have an understanding of what she can and can’t say. She has been told by producers that she can’t come forward because of what has gone on, and how controversial it is to the show.

‘It’s all about the show, no one is really caring about how she is feeling. Something happened to her that made her feel uncomfortable, and everybody has just brushed it off like it’s not important.’

According to Susie, Poppy had informed producers of an alleged incident with Luke, but they told her she could not speak about it.

Susie continued: ‘She definitely told producers, and they just said, “Poppy, you can’t come forward with this as it’s way too controversial for the show.”

‘They’ve made her out like she’s left him for no reason, and she just doesn’t like him and misses her kids. This is not correct at all.’

When asked how Poppy is doing now, Susie said: ‘She’s not well, I’ll tell you that. She has not been well since she left the show.

‘She tells me she can’t sleep and is having night tremors [sic]. I tell her not to stress about it and that everything will be okay. She’s so upset about how everything went down and that she can’t be herself. It has affected her.

‘If anybody actually knew her, she’s the most realest person you’ll ever meet.’

Earlier in the show, Kyle and Jackie O had spoken to Poppy and Luke’s MAFS co-star Connie Crayden, who refused to say much about the matter.

‘Alright, yeah… it’s a touchy one, this one. I don’t, I just don’t feel comfortable, really, giving too much of my opinion on this because… I guess, you know, it is big and it’s something that Poppy and Luke need to deal with themselves,’ she said.

‘Yeah, inappropriate is one word to use [to describe what happened], definitely. It’s just, yeah… just, it’s heavy.’

It comes after Poppy shared a viral Facebook post on Tuesday in which she claimed that she ‘wasn’t allowed to speak’ about the incident.

‘I was uncomfortable with all the things about this person I was matched with that didn’t add up!’ she wrote.

Poppy also claimed that Luke’s bosses had spoken to him before his appearance on the show, warning him to be ‘on his best behaviour’.

‘You have seen minutes of footage here and there of a guy on his best behaviour because he was drilled by his bosses beforehand about how he had to behave!’ she added.

According to Poppy, there were incidents that happened during filming that were ‘too controversial’ to be shown on television.

‘I couldn’t say what was happening behind the scenes, as it was too controversial, so let’s just play her ugly crying and whinging over her kids,’ she wrote.

‘F**k, I’d probably hate me too! From what I heard that’s all they play of me!’

During her time on MAFS, Poppy had often complained about missing her two-year-old twin sons, who were staying in Wollongong with her mother.

She also claimed that Luke wasn’t genuinely upset when she left the experiment, and was more concerned about what she would say about him.

‘Why is Luke crying when I left? What really happened that he was crying over! You don’t know because I wasn’t allowed to say! It’s too controversial!’ she continued.

‘He’s scared s**tless I will tell the truth. I was afraid to speak up! But f**k this s**t, I’m going to tell everything!

‘It’s not what you see, it’s what you don’t see! Go and ask Luke why I was so uncomfortable? Why the f**k did I really leave?

‘He’s petrified I’m going to talk. He knows he’s f**ked up. Those tears from him are for his reputation and job!’

She concluded her post by saying that Luke needed to be held ‘accountable’.

Before Susie’s interview with The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Luke had downplayed the incident in a statement to The Daily Telegraph.

The 39-year-old FIFO worker and father-of-two said: ‘I am not going to make any comments because, honestly, the best way to react is not to react.

‘To be honest, Poppy is a good person and the best of luck to her. I am not going to comment on anything because it is not worth it, it really isn’t.

‘Honestly, she just needs to move on like I have and that is it. We are finished on the show and that is as far as it goes.’

Luke, who works offshore as a maintenance supervisor, also told the Geelong Advertiser: ‘The best response is not to respond. There’s nothing I want to comment on because there’s no point [in]making extra accusations.’

A spokesperson for Channel Nine and producers Endemol Shine Australia said: ‘We have seen Poppy’s post and note her distress – we have reached out to her to offer support and won’t be making any further public comment, and will focus on doing our best to support both Poppy and Luke.’