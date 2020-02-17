Married At First Sight RECAP: Alex Michael breaks down Hayley and David’s dinner party FIGHT

What do you get when you throw a bunch of cheap plastic into a blender?

That’s right, a Married At First Sight dinner party!

On Wednesday, our trusty relationship experts celebrated their ‘success’ as if they were watching a completely different event. This was a bloodbath.

The MAFS dinner parties are like a State of the Union address, as the couples exchange polite, awkward conversation about the week that was.

‘So, who’s banged!?’ asks Poppy.

She’s clearly expecting everyone to say ‘no’ to make her feel better about her own lack of action with FIFO worker Luke.

In comes corporate ice cube salesman Michael, grinning like a schoolgirl.

‘I just want to go into the relationship experts and be like: “You get a pay rise, you get a pay rise and you get a pay rise! They couldn’t have picked a better chick.”‘

Right, so Stacey and Michael clearly have. Who else?

‘Oh, god no!’ replies Mishel, who plays the virgin card despite being 48 and having two adult children.

Next to arrive is hobby farmer David, a.k.a. the bloke whose $25-an-hour truck driver wage left his wife Hayley seeing red (in her bank account).

Hayley is nowhere to be seen. Thankfully, David is surrounded by a group of sensitive individuals who wouldn’t dare…

‘Where’s ya ring and where’s ya wife!?’ Stacey immediately asks.

David nearly spits Merlot all over his K-Mart wardrobe as Hayley walks in at that exact moment.

Over at Relationship HQ, the experts are watching ‘Piano Man’ live from Madison Square Garden for the 35th time and think everything is going great.

At dinner, it is easy to tell who’s here for love and who’s here for fame. The ones here for love are all crying in the corner.

‘We’re married!’ yells Amanda, flashing her wedding band at the camera. ‘So if that means nothing to you, then see you later!’

What it means, Amanda, is you don’t get your $1,000-per-post Instagram deal if you and Tash leave early. So park your human emotions at the door and stop jeopardising her future!

As she looks around at all the expert fakers, Hayley realises she’s being way too genuine and so approaches David to demonstrate what she understands to be affection.

He returns to the table with a scratch on his face and tears in his eyes.

‘I’ll tell you right now, see the scratch on my face? That’s not what I’ve been dealing with at the honeymoons. So who am I married to?’ he asks.

‘Um, Catwoman?’ mutters everyone under their breath. Which makes sense: confidence thief by day, violent temptress by night.

In this scenario, David is a broke Bruce Wayne, with a batsuit made out of Paddle Pop sticks, Clag glue and whatever loose fur he could find around the farm.

Elsewhere, retail assistant Connie is copping the serial killer edit, as her body jitters violently at the prospect of polite conversation.

‘What the hell? Where did this girl come from?’ her husband Jonethen asks.

‘She’s always been here!’ screams Connie. Yes, hiding under the bed with a copy of ‘Human Dissection 101’.

Back at Relationship HQ, John Aiken is deeply embarrassed by what is unfolding: Dr Trisha just bought Mayfair and all he’s got is Euston Road and two railway stations.

‘I don’t think we’ve seen a first dinner party quite like this. We’ve got some couples who are really invested in their partner!’ Mel Schilling says.

Honestly, I think the producers just sit the experts down in front of a Downton Abbey DVD during the dinner parties and hope they don’t notice.

The trio seem to be such sensitive individuals and I don’t think anybody on set has the balls to tell them the mess they’ve truly made.

We see it in the couples too: Poppy tells Luke she ‘misses her kids’ instead of coughing up the truth, Tash says she’s willing to ‘give it another go’ with Amanda even though there’s zero attraction… the list goes on.

Maybe that’s why Married At First Sight’s divorce rate is 92 per cent – that’s 32 failed couples out of 35.