Married At First Sight RECAP: Alex Michael reveals the TRUTH about Stacey Hampton’s age

A service station ice dealer cops the Jim Carrey edit, a 48-year-old woman invents a verb for menopause and the internet goes Sherlock Holmes over a woman’s age.

Yup, it’s all in a day’s work for Married At First Sight.

We begin Monday’s double wedding episode at True Love HQ, where Dr Trisha Stratford is once again staring redundancy in the face.

Sadly it’s another foot out the door for the pheromone fanatic, who introduces us to Stacey Hampton, a 26-year-old law graduate with a past as chequered as John Aiken’s weekend wardrobe.

But first, John Aiken introduces us to Mishel Karen, a 48-year-old teacher who wears her hourly hot flushes like a badge of honour.

She also wears a $1,600 CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machine to bed every night that ‘makes her look like Darth Vader’.

Actually, it makes her sound like Darth Vader. It looks more like a novelty beer hat with a nostril-based delivery system.

‘Seven out of eight guys I’ve dated have cheated on me!’ Mishel reveals, almost proudly.

Rumour has it the one bloke who didn’t cheat on her was her kindergarten boyfriend, Brett.

I hear he was already planning to cheat on her with Kathy from second grade. All the guys loved her because she had an Atari 2600 and a two-door fridge.

So guess who the Stupid Cupids match her with? Fifty-one-year-old barbershop owner Steve Burley… who has CHEATED IN THE PAST.

Steve is a John Aiken selection and, true to form, he uses a classic virtue signalling trick to mask his backhanded compliments. I’ve translated his BS into English below.

John: ‘I think Steve is perfect for Mishel.’

Translation: He’s the only other old guy who applied.

John: ‘He’s a unique individual.’

Translation: Steve suffered permanent, bliss-induced shell shock at Big Day Out in 1997. Apparently the ‘Holy Trinity’ of The Prodigy, The Offspring and Soundgarden was too much for him to handle.

On the day of the wedding, Mishel’s daughter discovers that Steve has cheated in the past.

‘OMG, I’m ‘pausin!’ Mishel squeals as she finds out the bad news, becoming the first woman to use ‘experiencing menopause’ as a verb.

Of course, this blow-up seems completely staged and Mishel probably already knew about Steve’s cheating beforehand.

But the weddings need drama and I’m not complaining.

This is the most airtime Dr Trisha Stratford has had in years, as she meets with Michael Goonan in her lab, holding a shirt she stole from Stacey’s garbage at 1am.

On the day of the wedding, one of Stacey’s bridesmaids immediately flags an issue. ‘He’s funny, she’s not going to like that.’

‘Funny’ is a bit much. The guy is copping a serious Jim Carrey edit and nobody can take him seriously.

When Michael sees Stacey coming down the aisle in all her surgically-enhanced glory, he’s like, ‘Thank god John wasn’t listening when I asked for a “natural woman”!’

Stacey is not feeling it at all. That is until she learns his secret.

Michael is an ICE DEALER. To be clear: he produces and sells the ‘ice cubes you find at servos and stuff’. He’s legit rich and Stacey is back in.

But as far as Twitter was concerned, the big story of the night was Stacey Hampton’s age.

‘There is NO way Stacey is 25. Look at her neck and hands. C’mon people, we have all seen Younger,’ one keyboard warrior wrote.

Well I hate to break it to you, but as impossible as it sounds, she’s 26 (25 at the time of filming).

I have seen her high school photo and even spoken to former classmates.

At most, it’s an indictment of offshore surgery jobs.