Married At First Sight recap: Alex Michael reviews episode 9

If you had one chance, one opportunity, to earn $1,000 every time you strip off and squat on Instagram, would you go after it, or just let it slip?

That was the question posed by our three relationship Stooges during Married At First Sight’s first commitment ceremony on Sunday, as ten couples decided whether to stay for the pay.

Meanwhile, Australians were forced to decide whether they would rather watch fiery fights or Fire Fight, as MAFS competed with Seven’s bushfire charity gala in the ratings.

In the real world, couples counselling sessions are held in private rooms with trained professionals.

But this is reality TV, so instead the cast were given ringside seats to watch a public forum hosted by three volunteer psychologists that Nine found sleeping in the car park.

The following is a (mostly) accurate summary of the commitment ceremony, which is kind of like the fauxmance equivalent of Survivor’s tribal council.

We’ll start with the spectacular main event, which was the only session that felt real, as David brought up Hayley’s brutal criticism of his $25-an-hour wage.

Hayley burst into tears when David called her a ‘recovering’ drug addict rather than a recovered drug addict.

Hayley: ‘I’m not my past!’

David: ‘My father is a cop so I classify your smoking as drug use. In other words, you’re not your past, but your present isn’t doing it for me either.’

John Aiken: ‘So, how is everything going with you two?’

Josh: ‘Heaps of sex, thanks. Yourself?’

Amanda: ‘I got friend zoned on our honeymoon.’

Tash: ‘I’m really committed to making this FRIENDSHIP work.’

Tash went on to explain how Wednesday’s dinner party – where she ignored Amanda to set up a ‘free lap dance’ booth for the other brides – was a good ‘bonding moment’.

John: ‘So, how is everything going with you two?’

Michael: ‘What Josh said but add, “I’m obsessed with her.”‘

Stacey: ‘You can’t tell, but I’m smiling through the pain.’

John: ‘Hey Steve!’

Mishel: ‘I’m here too.’

John: ‘Cool. So Steve, would it be weird if I got the same haircut as you? This Newtown hipster fringe isn’t working for me.’

Poppy: ‘You guys paired me with a “feeder” and I’m already too full of my own self-loathing. So I’ll just lie and say, “I miss my kids.”‘

Luke: ‘She gets like this when she’s hungry.’

Well, she is full of it, if that’s what you mean

Ivan: ‘We’re both loud, opinionated and on the same ASIO database.’

Aleks: ‘I asked for tall, dark and handsome – and one out of three ain’t bad! He just needs to keep his opinions, and body parts, to himself and we’ll be fine.’