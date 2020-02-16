Married At First Sight Recap: Alex Michael reviews MAFS episode 5

A sockless weirdo who’s waving more red flags than a rodeo gets the go-ahead from a trio of maniacal marriage matadors on a wet and wild episode of Married At First Sight.

‘You know what’s better than true love?’ John ‘Heart Breakin’ Aiken asks our intrepid panel of relationship ruiners on Sunday night.

‘Reckless criminal endangerment!’ his cronies bark in unison, as they proceed to pair a man without a heart with a woman without a clue.

First, we meet Aleksandra Markovic, a Serbian-Australian who thinks she is auditioning for an Introduction to Daytime Soaps course at NIDA.

‘I hope they give me a guy who looks like Channing Tatum!’ she says.

Enter Ivan Sarakula, a real estate agent who says ‘hullo’ like Mr. Bean. Poor Aleks, she asks for Channing Tatum and ends up with Mark Latham.

Pheromone fanatic Dr Trisha Stratford says they’re a perfect match because ‘they’re both European and they’re both real estate agents’.

Which roughly translates to: ‘Two professional salesmen with a knack for trick photography and an appetite for stuffed vegetables.’

Trisha, next time just spray your Glade Clean Linen and go and wait in the hall. This is going to be a disaster.

Cut to the morning of the wedding, where we see Ivan using a shoehorn to get his ankle-sock infested feet into his loafers.

Also being shoehorned into something are the two extras whom producers have clearly paid to act like they’re his friends.

One of the ‘friends’ hands a bag of powder to Ivan, and insists the substance will be used to stop his ‘balls’ from sweating.

Yes, yes, I know. It’s talcum powder.

Everything is going shockingly well at the wedding until Ivan ducks off, leaving Aleks alone with his mother, Joanne.

Within milliseconds, the pair hatch a plan to surprise Ivan with a duet, despite the fact Ivan had explicitly banned them from doing so.

He realises something isn’t quite right when he returns from the bathroom and a man wearing a gold chain saunters up to the podium.

This guy has a buzzcut on top with a hidden mullet in the back. He looks like if the rapper Pitbull was from Penrith.

‘I’d like to invite the lovely Joanne up on stage for a duet with the bride,’ he says.

Now the entire audience is stunned and Ivan is quite rightly furious. Joanne was RUBBISH. She sounded like a hyena in a blender.

Back at Relationship HQ, the ‘experts’ are being loaded into a paddy wagon for crimes against human decency and falsifying formal qualifications.

At the end of the night, Ivan strips down to his Y-fronts and hops into bed, and Aleks promptly picks him up and moves him straight to the friend zone.

But if you think you’re home free, Ivan, think again.

Aleks looks like she’s more than ready to wade through two months of marriage hell for the pot of sponsored content gold at the end.

Over at the obligatory second wedding, a bloke with two hooped earrings named Jonethen marries a walking crisis of confidence named Connie.

Problem is, he’s looking for ‘someone with a brain’ but has to go through the relationship experts, who can barely muster one between them.

It’s yet another boring wedding with manufactured drama to make it ‘interesting’. It wasn’t interesting and we’re not going to discuss it.

Speaking of manufactured drama, we need to talk about the crime this brilliantly messed up show continues to commit.

Why does every single bride and groom have to film a scene in which their parents act like they have NO IDEA their child has signed up for Married At First Sight?

‘Married At First Sight!? I hate that show!’ one bride’s ‘shocked’ mother complains, treating the viewer like idiots in the process.

You mean you’re shocked about your daughter’s shotgun arranged wedding to a bloke who doesn’t understand the hygienic value of socks? I’m pretty open-minded and even I think this is mental.

But come on. Don’t act like you’re just now finding out that your daughter / son is a desperate attention seeker who’s willing to get married just to get on the telly.

You should have worked that out around the time a truck with ‘Married At First Sight’ painted on it showed up in your driveway and started unloading camera equipment.