Married At First Sight SPOILER: Poppy Jennings is caught kissing a mystery man

Married At First Sight’s Poppy Jennings has confirmed her split from ‘husband’ Luke Eglin after being caught kissing another man last week.

The mother-of-two, 38, locked lips with the mystery man at a screening of MAFS’ season premiere at The Icon bar in Wollongong on February 3.

FIFO worker Luke, 39, was nowhere in sight as Poppy and the dark-haired stranger kissed and cuddled in the middle of the crowded venue.

Poppy held a drink in one hand while seductively draping her arms around her male companion as they kissed under the moonlit sky.

Tellingly, she was not wearing her wedding ring.

At one point, Poppy was seen giggling and swatting away the man’s hand after he moved it from her waist to her backside.

After the screening, the amorous pair walked to a nearby alleyway.

Surrounded by dumpsters, Poppy and her friend made the most of the private setting by engaging in a steamy embrace.

Poppy was dressed to impress on the night, showing off her curves in a slinky black frock and studded heels.

She styled her brunette hair in loose waves and completed her glamorous ensemble with a pair of drop earrings.

Her makeup consisted of matte foundation, winged eyeliner and nude lipstick.

Poppy made her debut on Married At First Sight last Monday, and was matched with single father-of-two Luke.

Despite getting off to a good start, things soured when Poppy began questioning her decision to go on the show.

‘Initially I was okay, I don’t know. He’s really nice, you can tell he’s a really nice, genuine person. I’m just not over the fact I left my kids to do this. It’s all come on quickly, and I am really overwhelmed,’ she wept.

The newlyweds put their differences aside during the honeymoon, but the latest photos prove they don’t end up together.