Married At First Sight SPOILER: Tash Herz’s beach romp with new girlfriend

Married At First Sight’s worst kept secret has finally been exposed.

Despite their fairytale wedding on Tuesday night, Amanda Micallef and Tash Herz don’t end up together – and here are the pictures to prove it.

Tash, 31, was spotted kissing her new girlfriend, Madison Hewitt, on the Gold Coast last month, confirming that things are officially over for the newlyweds.

The tattooed bartender flaunted her curves at the beach while packing on the PDA with Madison, whom she first met online five years ago.

It’s believed they didn’t start dating until recently, after Tash had called it quits with strength trainer Amanda, 34.

The couple are in a long-distance relationship, as Madison lives on the Gold Coast and Tash lives in Adelaide, according to New Idea.

But they are said to be planning a move to Melbourne in the coming months.

Tash and Amanda tied the knot on Tuesday’s episode of Married At First Sight, and they initially appeared to be a perfect match.

But things soured the morning after the wedding, as Amanda complained about their lack of intimacy and Tash confessed to having second thoughts.

‘Unfortunately, there was no sex last night,’ Amanda said.

‘I mean, obviously we’re not rushing into that just yet. When the time comes, the time will come.’

Meanwhile, Tash admitted: ‘I feel like everything’s happening so quickly.

‘She’s so lovely and she does make me feel really comfortable, but we still don’t know each other at all.

‘I think we just need to take it slow. We got swept up in the romance of the wedding.’

It’s believed things went off the rails during the couple’s honeymoon in the Whitsundays.

A trailer for Thursday night’s episode shows Amanda breaking down in tears during what was supposed to be a romantic dinner.