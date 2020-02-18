Married At First Sight: Stacey Hampton kicks husband Michael Goonan out

Married At First Sight’s Stacey Hampton kicked her ‘husband’, Michael Goonan, out of their apartment at the end of Monday’s episode.

After spending a fun day out together, the 26-year-old law graduate explained that Michael, 28, had gone out drinking and was ‘rude’ when he eventually came home.

‘So last night Michael went out. He came home and he was drunk, being obnoxious, rude and disrespectful towards me,’ she said, looking visibly upset.

Stacey added: ‘He said he was happy to leave [the experiment and marriage]and never see me again. So, I kicked him out.

‘What makes it worse is that I’ve been through this before. The same thing happened to us on the honeymoon. That’s it, he’s done in my eyes.’

A teaser for Tuesday night’s episode showed Michael’s reaction to their falling out.

‘I’m in trouble, and I hate getting in trouble,’ he said, holding his head in his hands.

Michael then plotted how he could win Stacey back, with the trailer showing him baking a cake in a bid for forgiveness.

During their honeymoon in Fiji last week, Michael’s partying had resulted in the couple’s first fight.

‘Last night, I sort of went out and had a few bottles of wine. I met a few other couples, got a bit wasted and was a little bit of a d**k to Stacey,’ he said at the time.

‘I was arrogant, and a bit of an a**ehole, to be honest with you. It ended with Stacey walking back to our room by herself, thinking she’s probably met the biggest a**ehole in the experiment.

‘Instead of apologising this morning, I f**ked up again and went for a run with one of the guys I met [last night]. I made a mistake and I’ve got to own it.’