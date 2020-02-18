Married At First Sight: Stacey Hampton ran an iconic Adelaide chicken shop into the ground

Married At First Sight’s Stacey Hampton has blamed postnatal depression and the break-up of her relationship with a Rebels bikie boss for the collapse of a once-thriving chicken takeaway shop she and her mother took over in 2016.

The 26-year-old law graduate bought the Chicken Castle takeaway in the northern Adelaide suburb of Prospect in April 2016 along with her mother Tracey.

They bought into the business with money inherited after the death of her father, who committed suicide, and her brother who was killed in a motorcycle accident

When they took it over, Chicken Castle was a thriving business with a strong local reputation built up over 28 years of operation but its doors were closed for good in December 2017 – only 20 months after Stacey and her mother took it over.

Within a short time of their takeover, negative reviews started accumulating online, with regular customers complaining about the drop in standards of both food and service.

Trip Advisor reviews showed how things went downhill after the April 2016 change of ownership.

Reviewer Barry H. said ‘everything has changed. Last and final two visits were terrible’ while Trevor Marshall said he was ‘a regular over the years but with new management this place … has gone downhill.’

Stacey told Daily Mail Australia that the business failed due to difficulties in her personal life which prevented her devoting enough time and energy to its operation.

‘My mum and I opened the business in our family trust. It went to s**t and we were losing a lot of money. I’d just given birth, I was suffering with postnatal depression and Shane and I had just split up,’ she admitted.

Stacey split from Rebels bikie boss Shane Michael Smith, the father of her two children, in July 2017, after months of ‘trying to make it work for the kids’.

The former couple share two sons, Kruz, two, and Kosta, four. Smith was not involved with the business.

Stacey, who was paired with company director Michael Goonan on Married At First Sight, was also studying law while running Chicken Castle, adding to her workload.

More than two years on from its closure, Chicken Castle still sits idle waiting for a new owner to resurrect the once-thriving eatery.

All the equipment, including the rotisserie, cash register, display counters, chip fryers, and even coffee cups, are still inside gathering dust.

Stacey is currently enduring a tumultuous ‘marriage’ to Michael Goonan on MAFS.

She initially wasn’t attracted to her groom and snubbed him at their wedding, before later discovering he was the millionaire company director of Adelaide Ice.

After then becoming the first couple on the show to have sex, Stacey kicked Michael out of their apartment on Monday night’s episode, which was filmed in September.

‘So last night Michael went out. He came home and he was drunk, being obnoxious, rude and disrespectful towards me. He said he was happy to leave [the experiment and marriage]and never see me again. So, I kicked him out,’ said an upset Stacey.

Stacey continued: ‘What makes it worse is that I’ve been through this before. The same thing happened to us on the honeymoon. That’s it, he’s done in my eyes.’

Following the row, the couple were spotted ‘splitting up’ during a blazing row outside of their Sydney CBD apartment on October 7, while continuing to film the show.

According to an onlooker, the pair started arguing inside the Skye Suites hotel lobby, where they lived during filming, before the fighting spilled out onto the street.